Carroll County Sheriff's Office to update community on investigation into 14-year-old boy's disappearance

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will be providing updates regarding the criminal investigation into the disappearance of a 14-year-old boy.

Investigators will be a holding a press conference Friday at 4 p.m. at the sheriff’s office.

Jonathon E. Minard was last seen at a farm on Saturday.

Minard is 5 foot 7 with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, brown pants and brown boots.

The teen does not have a history of disappearing and his personal effects were left at home. He does not have a cell phone.

Officials searched the the area around the family’s home in Dellroy on Tuesday.

Officials say there is a person of interest in the case. The 29-year-old man, who has a criminal record with mostly drug offenses, was the last person to see Minard. He is not in custody.

Anyone with information regarding Minard’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 330-627-2141.

