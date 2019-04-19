Blood pressure medication recall expanded again to include more Losartan

The FDA has announced that a recall for medication used to treat high blood pressure has been expanded again.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited has expanded its recall to include an additional 36 lots of Losartan potassium Tablets USP and 68 lots of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP.

The recall is the latest in an ongoing investigation into a class of drugs known as angiotensin receptor blockers or ARBs, which contain either valsartan, losartan or irbesartan and are used in patients with high blood pressure and other conditions.

Starting in July, separate lots of ARB blood pressure and heart failure medications from various companies were recalled around the world, including in the United States, due to containing similar impurities that are potential or suspected human carcinogens.

