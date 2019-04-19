35-year-old woman who battled cancer writes own obituary, shares beautiful reminder

CANADA — A 35-year-old woman in Canada wrote her own obituary before passing away after a brave battle with cancer.

According to PEOPLE, in 2017, Bailey Jean Matheson was given a year to live after being diagnosed with a rare cancer called leiomyosarcoma, which affects smooth muscle tissue.

Bailey decided not to have chemotherapy so she could “live the rest of my life the way I believed it should be.”

She passed away on April 5, 2019, according to her obituary, posted in the Chronicle Herald.

She began the obituary, “35 years may not seem long, but damn it was good!”

Bailey thanked her parents for supporting her and all the decisions she made in her life. “I always remember my mom saying losing a child would be the hardest loss a parent could go through. My parents gave me the greatest gift of supporting my decisions with not going through chemo and just letting me live the rest of my life the way I believed it should be. I know how hard that must have been watching me stop treatment and letting nature take its course. I love you both even more for this.”

Bailey also thanked her friends. She wrote that being an only child, she cherished her friendships more than anything.

She also wrote to her boyfriend. “To my Brent, you came into my life just three months before my diagnosis. You had no idea what you were getting yourself into when you swiped right that day. I couldn’t have asked for a better man to be by my side for all the adventures, appointments, laughs, cries and breakdowns. You are an amazing person and anyone in your life is so fortunate to know you. I love you beyond words.”

Bailey ended her obituary with an important reminder: “Don’t take the small stuff so seriously and live a little.”

