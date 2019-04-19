15-year-old girl missing since Monday believed to be in Sandusky area, police say

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Fremont girl believed to be in the Sandusky area.

McKenzie Stover was reported as a runaway Monday evening, police said.

Stover is 5’7″ and 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, an olive-colored coat and white tennis shoes.

Friday Perkins Township police said in a Facebook post that Stover is rumored to be in the Sandusky area.

If you have any information on the teen’s whereabouts, please contact the Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464.

