Viral post: Mom of birthday girl demands party-goers give Build-A-Bears to daughter

A mom took to Reddit after her daughter went to a birthday party and things didn’t go as expected.

According to a post on a Reddit parenting page, the woman took her 6-year-old to a party at Build-A-Bear and pitched in $30 so her daughter could make a bear. She said all the kids at the party got to make a furry friend and assumed that meant each child got to keep their bear.

But she said when they left, the mother of the birthday girl forced all the children to hand over their stuffed animals to her.

The poster also claimed one boy didn’t want to give his bear up, and the birthday girl ripped it out of his hands.

On Reddit, the poster asked if it’s a normal situation or if she’s being an entitled parent.

One user said: “That is really weird!! I can’t believe the parents made all the kids give away their bears.”

Another said: “I think it would have been less weird if they had said that up front like “Oh she wants a bear specially thought out by each of her friends” to make it seem like they’ll be special or something lol”

In an update, the poster said she talked to the mother of the birthday girl at school, asking why the kids didn’t get to keep their bears. She claims the mother replied: “Well I didn’t have enough money for each of the guests to make their own, that would get pretty expensive! If you want your money back I’ll see about getting it back to you. I don’t really see the problem though.”

