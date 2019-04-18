× TSA officers find gun concealed inside DVD player at JFK airport; NY man taken into custody

NEW YORK, N.Y. — A man from Queens was arrested after TSA officials say he tried to conceal a gun inside of a DVD player.

According to a press release, the incident happened at John F. Kennedy International Airport on April 13.

TSA officers report that his checked luggage triggered an alarm while being screened, so they conducted a search.

That’s when they found a gun wrapped in aluminum foil hidden inside a DVD player. The gun was not loaded.

Police were able to track the man down at his gate, where he was waiting for his flight to Mexico.

He has since been charged with a weapons violation.