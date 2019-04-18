× Show Info: April 18, 2019

Celebrating Dyngus Day

Monday, April 22nd

Gordon Square, Ohio City, Tremont

www.clevelanddyngus.com

Alternative ways to dye Easter eggs

Nutrition Coach, Kelly Bailey, uses food to make non-toxic Easter egg dyes.

www.AkronOhioMoms.com

Rev your engines!

VROOM! Natalie stops by the Great Lakes Science Center to check out the new car themed exhibit.

www.GreatScience.com

Getting spicy

A lesson in everyday spices from Chrissy at Spice Alley.

www.spicealley.com

Cooking with Polpetta

Chef Adam Bostwick shares his recipe for chicken meatballs with pesto.

www.primopolpetta.com

Easter treats

KB Confections is showing off some coconut themed Easter goodies.

www.kb-confections.com

Reasons to see a dermatologist

www.apexskin.com