Show Info: April 18, 2019

Celebrating Dyngus Day
Monday, April 22nd
Gordon Square, Ohio City, Tremont
www.clevelanddyngus.com

Alternative ways to dye Easter eggs
Nutrition Coach, Kelly Bailey, uses food to make non-toxic Easter egg dyes.
www.AkronOhioMoms.com

Rev your engines!
VROOM! Natalie stops by the Great Lakes Science Center to check out the new car themed exhibit.
www.GreatScience.com

Getting spicy
A lesson in everyday spices from Chrissy at Spice Alley.
www.spicealley.com

Cooking with Polpetta
Chef Adam Bostwick shares his recipe for chicken meatballs with pesto.
www.primopolpetta.com

Easter treats
KB Confections is showing off some coconut themed Easter goodies.
www.kb-confections.com

Reasons to see a dermatologist
www.apexskin.com

