Show Info: April 18, 2019
Celebrating Dyngus Day
Monday, April 22nd
Gordon Square, Ohio City, Tremont
www.clevelanddyngus.com
Alternative ways to dye Easter eggs
Nutrition Coach, Kelly Bailey, uses food to make non-toxic Easter egg dyes.
www.AkronOhioMoms.com
Rev your engines!
VROOM! Natalie stops by the Great Lakes Science Center to check out the new car themed exhibit.
www.GreatScience.com
Getting spicy
A lesson in everyday spices from Chrissy at Spice Alley.
www.spicealley.com
Cooking with Polpetta
Chef Adam Bostwick shares his recipe for chicken meatballs with pesto.
www.primopolpetta.com
Easter treats
KB Confections is showing off some coconut themed Easter goodies.
www.kb-confections.com
Reasons to see a dermatologist
www.apexskin.com