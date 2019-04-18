Sandals Resorts giving away luxury vacations to teachers, nurses and military members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- Sandals Resorts is giving away luxury vacations for two to mothers, teachers, nurses, and members of the military everyday during the month of May.

According to their website, the Maycation giveaway is in honor of Mother’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses’ Day, and Military Month.

"We are especially thankful to all of the mothers and the men and women who serve our country as teachers, nurses and military," the resort wrote on their website.

Sandals is rewarding these individuals with a chance to win a seven-day, six-night luxury vacation for two.

31 winners will be given the choice to stay at any Sandals or Beaches Resort in a “Love Nest Butler Suite.” Airfare is not included in the promotion.

The winning prize also includes unlimited dining at up to 16 restaurants, exclusive wines and alcoholic beverages, butler service, complimentary golf and more amenities.

Winners will be selected at random each day during May and are required to use the vacation within two years.

To nominate a mother, nurse, teacher, active or retired military member or yourself visit Sandals' website, here.