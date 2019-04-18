REPORT: KitKat releasing new mint, dark chocolate flavored candy this winter

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Penn. — Give me a break, give me a break of that mint KitKat bar?

Yes, you read that correctly. Hershey is reportedly releasing a new flavor of KitKat that will have all mint-lovers raving.

According to Delish, the new KitKat will feature a crisp wafer in mint and dark chocolate.

Food Instagrammer @Markie_devo shared a photo of the new candy.

The new flavor is expected to hit shelves in December 2019. Winter is reportedly a popular time for consumers to purchase mint-flavored food products.

Hershey hasn’t confirmed the new flavor, Delish reports. The news outlet reached out to the company for comment and has yet to hear back.

More on KitKat, here.