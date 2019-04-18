REPORT: KitKat releasing new mint, dark chocolate flavored candy this winter

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Penn. — Give me a break, give me a break of that mint KitKat bar?
Yes, you read that correctly. Hershey is reportedly releasing a new flavor of KitKat that will have all mint-lovers raving.
According to Delish, the new KitKat will feature a crisp wafer in mint and dark chocolate.
Food Instagrammer @Markie_devo shared a photo of the new candy.
Although we have just passed minter, it does not mean we can’t plan for . This is the upcoming @kitkat Duos. A mint & dark chocolate mixture with those wafers we oh so love. I do like me some mint in moderation and dark chocolate always. This will hit stores in December, just in time for minter❄️🍫❄️.. How do we feel about this drop👇🏼 #food #newfood #junkfood #macros #cheatmeal #cheatsnack #snacks #yum #kitkat #kitkatduos #mmm #fatman #candy #cake #f52grams #exclusive #comingsoon #winter2019 #minteriscomingjk
The new flavor is expected to hit shelves in December 2019. Winter is reportedly a popular time for consumers to purchase mint-flavored food products.
Hershey hasn’t confirmed the new flavor, Delish reports. The news outlet reached out to the company for comment and has yet to hear back.