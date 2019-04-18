‘Real life super hero’: Houlihan’s server goes above and beyond to brighten boy’s day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Oh -- A server at Houlihan's is being recognized for going above and beyond to make one boy feel extra special.

Megan Bryant said her family decided to go out to dinner after her son Jonah had a health scare recently involving his vision.

"I got a call from the doctor that day saying they think it might be a tumor or something," she recalls. "We had a bit of a scare, so I called my sister and said 'let's get together as a family'," Megan said.

She said their server, Tony Blankenship, caught word of his story and made the nicest gesture.

"Jonah had on a Batman onesie, so I saw that as my opportunity to nerd out and connect with him and that just snowballed and we started talking about superheroes and we started talking about our favorites," said Blankenship.

He was so moved by their conversation, he decided to invite the family back to the restaurant for a surprise.

"We walked into the front room and there were balloons set up, the best cup cakes - Sarah's cupcakes, they were amazing and his friend brought in comic books," said Jonah's dad, Jon.

Jon said the entire family is very grateful to Blankenship for his generosity.

"Thank you Tony and the Staff at Strongsville Houlihan’s not only for a fantastic Happy Hour menu and prices, but for going completely above and beyond and honestly, restoring my faith in humanity. Sometimes there are real life Superheroes living among us," said Megan.

As for Jonah, he is now undergoing treatment for what doctors discovered is an auto-immune disorder.