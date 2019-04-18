President Trump posts ‘Game of Thrones’ meme in response to Mueller report

WASHINGTON– President Donald Trump quickly took to Twitter to react to the impending release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The president posted an image of himself with the words, “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats- Game over.” The font matches the HBO show “Game of Thrones.”

Attorney General William Barr held a news conference to release his conclusions on the report. He said the evidence was not sufficient to establish the president committed an offense.

Congress will receive a redacted version of the 400-page report at 11 a.m.

Continuing coverage of this story here