Police searching for two missing Burton teens

Posted 6:57 am, April 18, 2019, by

BURTON, Ohio — Police in Burton are asking for help finding two teens who have been missing since April 9.

According to Burton police, Edward Ebelender, 18, was last seen with his girlfriend, Lyric Watters, 17, in Burton.

Ebelender is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Watters is described as being 5’0″ tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The two are driving a 2012 red Jeep Compass with black rims and Ohio license plate HPX5323.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234.

