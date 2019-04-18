× One day only! Free tunnel tours underneath the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Public Square

CLEVELAND — Did you know a labyrinth of historic tunnels runs beneath the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Public Square?

For one day, and one day only, the tunnels will be opened for public tours.

The tours will take place Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All citizens in line by 4 p.m. are guaranteed a tour.

Docents will be available to provide greater information as you explore the tunnels.

These tours are free, however monument officials say donations are appreciated.

You can also visit the monument's Facebook page for more information on the event.

Watch a previous report as our own Kenny Crumpton explored the tunnels:

