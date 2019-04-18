New chocolate-stuffed marshmallows are getting you ready for summer s’mores

A new food may have you salivating for s’mores.

Stuffed Puffs says it’s elevating your “s’mores game.”

The company has stuffed chocolate inside marshmallows!

Not much information has yet been released about the new sweet treat, but the company says on Instagram that the new food will launch at Walmart on April 28.

People on social media are already loving the idea. One person wrote, “Mind blown! Best invention ever! Cant wait!” Another person wrote, “game changer.”

