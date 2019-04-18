× National Park Week offers free entry to all national parks April 20

WASHINGTON D.C. — All national parks across the United States will be free to enter Saturday in celebration of National Park Week.

According to the National Park Service, National Park Week 2019 is April 20 – 28.

National Park Week is “a time to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out, and find your park!” the NPS said online.

Each April, during the presidentially-proclaimed National Park Week, every NPS site that usually charges an entrance fee will offer free admission to all visitors on Saturday to kick off the week of festivities.

This year free admission will be offered on Saturday, April 20. This includes free admission popular park destinations such as Yosemite, Muir Woods and Joshua Tree that usually charge fees.

There are also special events during the week to highlight different ways citizens can enjoy their national parks.

The National Park Service manages 419 individual units or parks covering more than 85 million acres in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and US territories. 8 of these units are in Ohio.

Ohio’s national parks/units include:

Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park

First Ladies National Historic Site

Hopewell Culture National Historical Park

James A. Garfield National Historic Site

Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial

William Howard Taft National Historic Site

NPS will also be hosting three more free National Park Days in 2019 held on August 25, September 28 and November 11.

Click here to learn more about National Park Week or learn more about events at specific parks.