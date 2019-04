Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing.

Ronald Bond, 56, was last seen March 27 on Valley View Avenue in Cleveland. He was recovering from surgery and staying with a friend.

Ronald went for a walk and never came back.

If you know where he is or you see him, please callĀ 216-621-1234.

