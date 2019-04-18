× Man convicted of abduction twice arrested in Canton kidnapping

CANTON, Ohio– A man previously imprisoned for abduction was arrested for kidnapping on Wednesday.

William Mozingo, 29, is charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.

Canton Municipal Court records said Mozingo held a woman captive for four days inside his house on 14th Street NE. He severely beat the victim, tried to strangle her and held a knife to her throat, investigators said.

Thursday morning, he appeared in court, where his bond was set at $150,000.

Mozingo was released on Dec. 24 after serving time at Trumbull Correctional Institution for an abduction case in Stark County from 2017, according to the Ohio Department of Corrections.

In 2011, he pleaded guilty to abduction in Adams County.