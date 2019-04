CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is delivering his fifth State of the County address Thursday afternoon in Cleveland.

His office was the target of raids earlier this year by state investigators and the FBI.

The FOX 8 I-Team reported the focus was on IT department contracts and business with the county jail.

During his speech last year, Budish warned that “any misdeeds” by county employees would not be tolerated.

