Listeria infection linked to deli meats, cheeses leaves at least 8 sick, 1 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- A Listeria outbreak has hospitalized at least eight people across the United States and left one person dead.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, Listeria infections have been reported in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York state.

The death was reported in Michigan.

The CDC says all people who fell ill reported eating different types and brands of deli products, including meats and cheeses. These products were purchased from deli counters at multiple different retailers.

Listeria has been identified in samples taken from several stores, but a single, common supplier of deli products has not been identified.

The CDC is not advising that consumers avoid eating deli products or that retailers stop selling them. However, retailers should clean and sanitize deli slicers frequently, as well as areas where deli products are prepared, stored or served to avoid cross contamination.

The CDC says pregnant women, newborns, adults age 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get sick with Listeriosis. The disease is of special concern in pregnant women, since it can cause miscarriage or stillbirth.

People with invasive Listeriosis usually report symptoms starting 1 to 4 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, according to the CDC. These symptoms include muscle aches, diarrhea, fever, headache, confusion and convulsions.

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics.

For more information regarding this outbreak, click here.

More on Listeria, here.

More on the CDC, here.