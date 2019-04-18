It’s official! Date set for 47th Annual Woollybear Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio — Mark your calendar! The official date has been set for the 47th Annual Woollybear Festival.

This year’s Woollybear Festival will be held on Sunday, October 6 in downtown Vermilion.

Each year, tens of thousands of people head to Vermilion to part in the festival that began with a fundraising idea and an insect.

The Woollybear Festival is the largest one-day festival in the country.

People and pets dress up in their brown and orange as a tribute to the forecasting caterpillar. According to legend, the wider the brown stripe on the woollybear, the milder the winter weather.

