Infant found safe, non-custodial father in custody after Amber Alert issued in Warren

WARREN, Ohio -- A two-month-old baby is back home with his mother after Warren police said he was abducted by his non-custodial father Thursday afternoon.

Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon, believing that the 20-year old James Stennett had the potential to be extremely violent.

Two-month-old Jasper Stennett left the Warren Police Department with his family around 9 o'clock Thursday evening. Police said around 1:20 p.m., Stennett took the infant from a home on Hazelwood Avenue.

After hours of searching, police found and arrested Stennett without incident at an apartment on Berkshire Drive, SE in Warren.

Police said they were concerned because Stennett often kept a gun under his seat and had threatened to harm any police officers who tried to apprehend him.

Warren officers said when they searched the 2005 Buick Rendezvous he was driving, they found a shotgun inside.

Neighbor Kathy Eckenrod told FOX 8 that she first heard the infant’s parents fighting before the abduction.

“The baby was in there screaming its head off and he said ‘the baby’s ok, the baby’s ok.’ He didn’t give her the baby to hold, I said ‘can I hold the baby?’ because it was windy out here, and I handed the baby back to him. He got in his vehicle and he took the baby and he was looking for keys, he couldn’t find his keys, so I don’t know where he took off after that,” she recounted.

Stennett faces charges of domestic violence and interfering with custody.

