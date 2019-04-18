I-TEAM: Case worker files appeal after losing job following death of Aniya Day-Garrett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A case-worker wants her job back after she was fired over the death of Aniya Day-Garrett.

The FOX 8 I-TEAM has now learned a county board will decide in the next several weeks if her appeal will go through, however Cuyahoga County is filing an objection to that appeal.

The woman was one of two child welfare workers who lost their jobs for not doing enough to follow up on complaints of abuse of Aniya.

The 4-year-old's mom and her mom's boyfriend were convicted in her death.

Supervisor Laura Cole has appealed to get her job back.

The county has filed an objection, and Cole has filed a response.

A county board is likely to make a ruling in the coming weeks.

