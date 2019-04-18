I-TEAM: Arrest video exposes how Hopkins airport security breach went unnoticed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained police video related to a Hopkins Airport security breach and the video reveals how the breach went unnoticed for hours.

Cleveland City Hall had held the video back until just releasing it to FOX 8.

In the video, you see what police saw as they responded to a report of a car crashed in a snow bank just outside the airport in February. On the video, officers interview the driver and suspect he’s drunk.

An officer asks Daniel Allen what happened?

He said, "We was out on the party bus and everything, and went to pull out of here...”

Allen indicates he never drove onto the road. Simply went through a guardrail and crashed in the parking lot.

At that scene, no mention of the same car crashing through an airport fence and driving onto the airfield.

The I-TEAM previously revealed that an airport operations log showed no one at the airport had any idea about a big hole in the security fence until nearly three hours after that driver had plowed through it. A maintenance worker found the hole. Ultimately, officers looked at security video and connected the incident to the driver they had arrested.

Police radio traffic also shows the hole in the fence went completely undetected until long after the arrest of Daniel Allen.

An officer can be heard saying, “Gate W2. Can you check and make sure the gate's still there?”

And later, an officer can be heard on radio recordings saying, "Looks like your OVI guy did that. The car's on video going through the gate.”

Back at the scene of the arrest, the video shows Allen tried hard to explain what happened as a minor, routine crash.

He said, "Obviously, I got stuck, and that was already the obvious part."

He now faces charges for drunk driving and for crashing through that airport fence.

Meantime, the video shows airport security has more to explain about how a security breach went unnoticed. No alarms went off. No one saw what had happened until looking back at security tape much later.

We have requested more records concerning any internal review by the City of Cleveland or by the Transportation Security Administration.

As for Allen, his court case is now on hold. Records show he has been sent to the psych clinic for a mental health review.

Just weeks after this case, Hopkins Airport had another security breach. A man climbed over a security fence near the control tower and someone in the tower spotted him.

