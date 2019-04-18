Full Pink Moon coming Friday! But the name is deceiving…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A full "Pink Moon" will appear in the sky on Friday.

According to Space.com, the Pink Moon will be three days past "perigee," which is the point in its orbit where the natural satellite is nearest to Earth. So the moon will almost be a supermoon.

According to the U.S. Naval Observatory, on East Coast of the United States, the moon will rise at about 8 p.m. on April 19 and set around 7 a.m. the next morning. For about an hour, the sun and moon will both appear in the sky.

While it's called the full Pink Moon, the moon will not appear to be pink. The color will be similar to that of a regular full moon: bright yellow or white, perhaps orange at some points.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Pink Moon is named after moss pink flowers, which bloom at around the same time as the Pink Moon's appearance each spring.

