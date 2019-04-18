‘Free cookies for all’: Insomnia Cookies offering free cookies for customers to ‘celebrate’ 4/20

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Insomnia Cookies locations across the country are offering “free cookies for all” as part of a 4/20 party, according to a press release.

“We are excited to treat our loyal customers to a free cookie on 4/20,” Tom Carusona, CMO of Insomnia Cookies, said in a release. “It’s a fun way to celebrate the day.”

The release states that the chain will also offer their newest Pizza Cookie Cake at all locations.

The new item became available on April 15.

The cake offers the size and flavor of a traditional cookie cake with an added twist of red velvet “pepperoni” bites, icing and the option for two other toppings. It’s available for a limited time only.

For a list of locations, click here.