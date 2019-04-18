Former Columbine principal recites shooting victims names daily

COLUMBINE, Colo. — The former principal of Columbine High School allegedly recites the names of the 13 victims who were killed in the school shooting tragedy every morning.

According to Inside Edition, Frank DeAngelis says the memory of the teacher and 12 students who were killed in the massacre April 20, 1999 continues to inspire him.

DeAngelis, who retired after serving 35 years at Columbine High School, was principal during the massacre.

Now, he works to help prevent these types of tragedies from occurring.

“Each morning I wake up, I recite their names because they helped me through the most difficult times of my life and they’ll be with me for eternity,” he told Inside Edition.

DeAngelis told the news outlet that he reminds citizens, “If you see something, say something.”

“I tell parents, I tell community members and school officials, if you have students, your kids, that are infatuated with the two gunmen from Columbine High School, that’s a red flag,” he reportedly said.

He said all red flags should be reported to authorities and encourages students to help take care of each other.

“If they see their friends are struggling, they have to be able to talk to someone so we can get them for support,” he told Inside Edition.

DeAngelis is also part of a national support network of principals, called the Principals Recovery Network, who have endured school shootings. The network currently consists of 17 current and former principals who will advocate for resources to help schools prevent and recover from violence.

