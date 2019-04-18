‘For the health of our planet’ Jason Momoa shares video of himself shaving off iconic beard

Actor Jason Momoa is bidding farewell to his “Game of Thrones” character, Khal Drogo, and his iconic beard.

He shaved it off while raising awareness about recycling.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the “AquaMan” star encourages viewers to drink water out of aluminum cans instead of water bottles, claiming the aluminum is “infinitely recyclable.”

His post reads: “Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic.”