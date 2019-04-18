× Cleveland rapper Q Money arrested, charged with murder in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Cleveland rapper Q Money was arrested on murder charges in metro Atlanta after turning himself in to authorities Thursday, according to WSB-TV.

Q Money, whose legal name is Qamar Akee Williams, is accused of shooting and killing Calvin Alexander Chappell in Decatur, Georgia on Monday.

Williams reportedly shot Chappell with a handgun at a residence. It is currently unclear what led to the shooting.

Police told the news outlet Williams was arrested without incident. He is currently being held on a felony murder charge.

This is not the first time Williams’ name has been associated with a crime. Seven people were shot and one was killed in Cleveland last July at the filming of one of Williams’ rap music videos. Williams posted on his Instagram page after the shooting, urging fans to gather at Mandalay Park to remember and honor the victims. Two weeks ago officers arrested a suspect in that shooting.