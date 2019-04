CLEVELAND-Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing “endangered” adult.

According to a police report, Terrance McLeod, 26, was last seen on April 4 on Joann Drive.

Police say McLeod is bipolar and has schizoaffective disorder. He is known to frequent area hospitals, and a crisis center on Lakeside.

Please call police if you know where he is.

