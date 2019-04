CLEVELAND — Dozens of adorable dogs are still looking for their forever homes over at the Cleveland Kennel.

City Dogs Cleveland announced on Facebook that the kennel is now full.

They’re trying to spread the word on social media with hopes of encouraging more people to adopt.

The adoption fee is $61 and includes a county license, microchip, basic vaccinations, and spay/neuter surgery.

If you’d like to learn more about the cute pups available, CLICK HERE.