Cooking with Polpetta

Chef Adam Bostwick shares his recipe for chicken meatballs with pesto.

www.primopolpetta.com

Polpetta Chicken Meatball Recipe with Pesto

YIELD: 30-35 2oz meatballs

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground chicken

1 each onion, carrot, celery; All pureed)

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped thyme

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 each large eggs (whisked)

3/4 cup ground oats (breadcrumbs will work here as well, oats make them gluten free!)

M.O.P.

mix all ingredients by hand until combined. Be sure that everything is mixed thoroughly so that there are equal ingredients incorporated throughout the entire mix. for best portions, you can use an ice-cream scoop to measure out your balls before you roll them.

Portion out 2 oz portions, and roll into balls. Place them onto a greased and lined baking sheet. add one cup of water to your sheet pan to help balls not only steam, but stop from gaining to much color or burn on the bottom.

before putting in oven, preheat to 350 degrees.

Bake for 20 minutes.

PESTO

Yield : 1 Quart

3 cups basil leaves

1 cup spinach

2 cups almonds

6 each garlic cloves

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups EVOO (you can use vegetable oil if you prefer)

put all ingredients accept for oil into a blender and/or food processor and start to puree on medium speed. slowly add your oil until all are combined. This process should take about two minutes. Store in an air tight container for up two weeks. you can also freeze this for up to 4 months.

When adding to pasta, or meatballs as a sauce, add 1/2 cup water to one cup pesto and mix.