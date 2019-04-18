‘Cards for Kenzy’ to support Iowa teen with inoperable cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa — After years of battling cancer, an Iowa teen's fight has changed completely.

Mackenzy Larson was diagnosed with bone cancer as a child and has since fought it five different times. Kenzy has undergone multiple surgeries during treatment and had to have her left leg amputated.

At the age of 17, Kenzy has been told that the cancer is now inoperable.

Her friends and family are asking people to show her some support by sending a note or card.

Those can be sent to:

Kenzy Larson c/o Angels for Sam P.O. Box 185 Carlisle, IA 50047

Kenzy has planned to have a celebration of life she can attend with her family and friends, but a date has not been set.