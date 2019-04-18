× Car crashes into Akron police cruiser during funeral procession for murder-suicide victim

AKRON, Ohio– A car crashed into a cruiser during the funeral procession for the victim of an alleged murder-suicide.

The visitation and funeral for Olivia Hamey was at Newcomer Funeral Home on Thursday.

Akron police said two cruisers accompanied the procession, which was going northbound on Darrow Road near Congo Street shortly before 2 p.m. That’s when a 21-year-old woman turned left into the procession and hit the cruiser, according to police.

The driver and her passenger were taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with minor injuries, while the officer went to Akron City Hospital. His injuries were also minor.

The woman was cited for making a left turn into approaching traffic, not giving right away to a funeral procession and driving on a suspended license. She already had a warrant out of Copley for a suspended license.

Hamey, 35, was found dead inside a house on Brittan Road in Akron on April 11 after her daughter called 911. The suspect shot and killed himself when approached by officers, Akron police said.

She leaves behind two children, ages 11 and 7. There is a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.

Investigators identified the suspect as Demetrius T’Juan Butler, a Twinsburg firefighter since 2012.

