Live blog: Browns GM meets with media ahead of NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey will meet with members of the media on Thursday ahead of next week’s NFL Draft.

The Browns no longer have a first-round pick because of the trade with the Giants for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The team’s first selections comes midway through the second round at No. 49 overall.

Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. on April 25 with rounds 2 and 3 on April 26.

Round 1

None

Round 2

No. 49

Round 3

No. 80

Round 4

No. 119

Round 5

No. 144

No.155

No.170

Round 6

No. 189

Round 7

No. 221

