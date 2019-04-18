Live blog: Browns GM meets with media ahead of NFL Draft
BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey will meet with members of the media on Thursday ahead of next week’s NFL Draft.
The Browns no longer have a first-round pick because of the trade with the Giants for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The team’s first selections comes midway through the second round at No. 49 overall.
Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. on April 25 with rounds 2 and 3 on April 26.
Round 1
None
Round 2
No. 49
Round 3
No. 80
Round 4
No. 119
Round 5
No. 144
No.155
No.170
Round 6
No. 189
Round 7
No. 221