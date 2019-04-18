Police: Escaped inmate originally arrested after breaking into home while wielding ax, high on PCP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The inmate who escaped from the back of an ambulance in Cleveland Wednesday night was originally arrested after being accused of breaking into a home while wielding an ax.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 35-year-old Jonathon Luton, of Lakewood, escaped from the back of an ambulance at East 30th Street and Chester Avenue Wednesday night. According to police reports, he was originally arrested Saturday after a woman claiming to be his girlfriend flagged police down, claiming he broke into her home in the 7000 block of Irvington Terrace.

She said he was high on PCP and was also armed with a gun.

A witness was holding him on the ground when police arrived. He told police that Luton was at the house and left angrily. When he came back, he allegedly said he was going to kill everyone. He used an axe to break down the door and then swung it at him.

At one point, the witness tackled Luton, slamming him into a glass door. There was blood in several areas of the residence.

Police said Luton lied repeatedly about his identity and threatened to kill himself. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and marijuana and PCP were found in his system.

He was later taken to jail.

Luton is 5'10" tall, weighs 175 pounds and was wearing a hospital gown at the time of his escape. Officials say he could potentially be high on PCP.

Luton is considered violent and suicidal.

Authorities say he is wanted on aggravated burglary and aggravated assault warrants.

Anyone with information should please call 866-4-WANTED.