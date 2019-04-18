Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old baby allegedly abducted by non-custodial father in Trumbull County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN, Ohio -- An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant who was allegedly taken by her non-custodial father.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, 2-month-old Jasper Stennett was taken from a residence on Hazelwood Avenue in Warren at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

Jasper is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue and yellow pants. Authorities have not released a photo of the infant at this time.

Authorities believe Jasper was taken by her father, 20-year-old James Stennett.

According to court records, James does not have custody of Jasper. He is wanted for one count of domestic violence and one count of interfering with custody.

James has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5'11" tall and weighs 142 pounds. He allegedly was last seen in a gold 2005 Buick Rendezvous with Ohio license plate number HQN8371.

James is rumored to keep a shotgun under the front seat of his vehicle. He reportedly said he would harm law enforcement if they tried to stop him, according to Warren police. Authorities say James could be armed and is considered extremely violent. Officers are warned to use extreme caution.

Officials ask that you call 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) with any information.

