54-year-old woman is latest flu-related death in Cuyahoga County

PARMA, Ohio– There was one flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County between April 7 and April 13, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says.

The victim was a 54-year-old woman from Middleburg Heights.

This brings the total number of flu-related deaths in the county to 15 for the 2018 to 2019 flu season.

The board of health considers flu activity minimal at this time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu season can start as early as October and November, and last until May. Flu activity in the United States typically peaks between December and February.

