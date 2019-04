MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey – A utility worker was cleaning up some fallen wires in Manchester Township, New Jersey, when the wires erupted into a fireball.

The incident was captured on dashcam video obtained by ABC 7.

The worker and an officer who was nearby thought the lines were de-energized.

The officer’s dashcam video showed wires exploding and the lineman running for safety.

Incredibly, the worker was not seriously hurt.