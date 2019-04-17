Two women charged in attack on St. Louis school bus driver

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Police say two women have been charged in connection with an attack on a St. Louis school bus driver.

The driver was attacked as she brought students home last week.

The incident was caught on video and shared on social media.

Police arrested Ty’Andra Williams, 30, and Tiffany Racquel Pruitt, 32.

#BreakingNews #ArrestMade

Relative to the assault of the bus driver on 4/11/19, #SLMPD arrested Ty'Andra Williams & the @stlcao issued five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, one count of Assault 3rd Degree – Special Victim, & one count of Trespassing on a School Bus. pic.twitter.com/PnLj2Nq1FQ — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) April 16, 2019

Both face assault charges. Williams is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to FOX 2, the bus driver transferred a student to another bus for fighting.

The student’s mother boarded the bus when it arrived at its destination.

Video shows two women dragging the driver off the bus and attacked her with an ice scraper.

The video even shows a child kicking the driver during the incident.

The driver’s attorney says she has not returned to work and may not ever go back.