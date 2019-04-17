Study lists hosts top pet peeves for house guests

April 17, 2019

As the saying goes, “Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days.” Benjamin Franklin is credited with saying that.

After the initial fun of having more people under your roof, someone setting up a temporary personal shop in your primary territory can be challenging.

According to The Sun, a study shows the worst offenses to avoid if you’re a house guest.

The top complaints are guests who ask for the WiFi password and visitors who keep their shoes on.

Also on the list: not using a coaster and leaving the toilet seat up.

