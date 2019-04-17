× Strongsville elementary student raises funds for Parma K9’s safety vest

PARMA, Ohio – Beny the police K9 in Parma has a good friend in 9-year-old Brady.

The Strongsville Elementary School student started Brady’s K9 Fund, a nonprofit that raises money to outfit K9s across America with ballistic vests.

K9 Beny is one of the most recent recipients of Brady’s vests.

“Thank you again, Brady, for helping to ensure Beny comes home at night,” Parma Police K9 Unit and Officer Bryan Bernow wrote on the group’s Facebook page.

Officer Bernow is K9 Beny’s handler.

If you want to donate, click here.