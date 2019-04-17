Steve Madden releases new 90s throwback collection at Urban Outfitters

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — A popular 90s shoe is back on the market!

According to People, Steve Madden released a new shoe collection at retailer Urban Outfitters, which operates internationally.

The Steve Madden X #UrbanOutfitters Collab JUST DROPPED!

Click to explore the collection and grab your pair of these #limitededition throwbacks now! |https://t.co/OIDKoh2trR| pic.twitter.com/gwZBjwZ7Ds — STEVE MADDEN (@SteveMadden) April 16, 2019

Madden’s newly released chunky rubber platform thong sandal has a “thong silhouette featuring a mesh upper that’s reminiscent of the slide-on sandals every ‘90s It Girl wore,” the news outlet reports.

The sandals are reportedly super lightweight and come in three different colors: neon orange, silver and black. They are selling for $60 a pair.

People reports that the Urban-Outfitters exclusive throwback shoes are selling out quickly.

In fact, the collection’s slinky platform sandals are already sold out.

You can shop the collection on the Urban Outfitters website.

More on Urban Outfitters, here.