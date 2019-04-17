St Jude 2019 Dream Home floor signing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE-The FOX 8 St.Jude Dream Home is nearing completion.

April 17, marked the ceremonial floor signing where many of those involved with the campaign come to sign the floor, leaving well wishes and good vibes.

This year's 'Dream Home' is located in Avon Lake. The coastal cottage theme home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is valued at $410,000.

Back in February our ticket-sell-a-thon, for the dream home, sold out within an hour. The goal was to sell 20,000 tickets which will raise $2 million for St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Thanks to you, we did it!

Today, Kristi Capel visited the beautiful home and was able to meet many of the generous vendors who make the dream a reality.. See her tour in the video above.

