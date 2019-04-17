Show Info: April 17, 2019

David’s broccoli and cauliflower gratin
David shares his recipe for the perfect Easter dinner side dish.

Handmade chocolates for Easter
Anastasiades Exclusive Chocolate
6656 Wise Ave NW, North Canton
www.anastasiadeschocolates.com

Champion pizzas
After competing in Italy at the World Pizza Championshiop, Samosky’s Homestyle Pizzeria is showing off their award winning pies!
www.samoskyspizza.com

Heat up your food with Old Dirty Sheets 
Hot sauces and rubs made locally in Wooster.
www.oldirtysheets.com

Kick off to BBQ season
Ol’Chefskis BBQ
Opens for the season April 24th
1199 East Garfield, Aurora
facebook.com/olchefskisBBQ

Easter sweets!
The girls from White Flower Cake Shoppe show us how to decorate Easter cookies, cakes and more!
www.whiteflowercake.com

Add some design to your home
Let La-Z-Boy teach you how to decorate your home through rugs, tables and more.
www.la-z-boy.com

 

