Russo brothers send message to ‘greatest fans’ ahead of ‘Endgame’ release

If you are going to be one of the countless moviegoers expected to see “Avengers: Endgame” when it hits theaters next Friday, the film’s directors are asking you to “please don’t spoil it for others.”

Joe and Anthony Russo, who are from Cleveland, took to their shared Twitter account to post the message on Tuesday.

In a letter posted to “the greatest fans in the world,” the Russo brothers wrote:

"This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises. For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers. Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering. Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction. Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets selling for thousands of dollars on eBay Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.”

According to CNBC, a “spoiler heavy” clip of the movie has been leaked on social media. CNBC reported it is likely that the person behind the leak had clearance to view the footage. Experts said it was unlikely to deter fans from going to see the movie, which is rumored to be more than three hours long, on its opening weekend.

Walt Disney has tried so hard to keep details of the movie secret, they aren’t allowing journalists and critics to see the film ahead of it’s opening on April 26, CNBC reported.