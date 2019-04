× Public schools in Alabama may soon have to recite the Pledge of Allegiance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A bill requiring public schools to recite the Pledge of Allegiance is one step closer to becoming law.

According to AL.com, it just passed out of the Alabama House of Representatives this week.

Under the proposal, schools would have to conduct the pledge each day, and students could decide whether to participate.

The bill now moves on to the Senate.