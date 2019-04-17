Person of interest in missing Carroll County 14-year-old boy, sheriff says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELLROY, Ohio-- The disappearance of a 14-year-old Carroll County boy is now a criminal investigation.

Jonathon E. Minard was last seen at a farm on Saturday.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said there is a person of interest in the case. The 29-year-old man, who has a criminal record with mostly drug offenses, was the last person to see Minard. He is not in custody.

The sheriff's office and volunteers searched the area around the family's home in Dellroy on Tuesday. They also checked along roads to make sure the teen was not hit by a car.

Minard is 5 foot 7 with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, brown pants and brown boots.

The teen does not have a history of disappearing and his personal effects were left at home, Williams said. He does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 330-627-2141.

Continuing coverage of this story here