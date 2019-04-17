Ohio State trooper rescues human trafficking victim in I-80 traffic stop

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrolman Mitch Ross made a traffic stop Tuesday that may have saved a life.

According to OSHP, Trooper Ross stopped a driver for a failure to move over violation on I-80 west in Lucas County.

He noticed a young female in the vehicle riding with an adult male.

An investigation determined the female passenger was 15.

According to a press release, the 35-year-old driver had “forced her to perform acts” on him.

Troopers say the victim had been reported missing in New Jersey and was being taken to Chicago.

The victim is now receiving medical care.

The driver faces charges for abduction.

He’s being held at the Lucas County Jail.

The suspect has not been identified.

