NOTRE DAME, Indiana – The Fighting Irish are going to start fighting like a girl.

Notre Dame University has chosen the first woman in school history to be its mascot.

Lynnette Wukie will make history as the school’s first lady leprechaun and second African American to represent them.

Wukie is a Grafton, Ohio native.

She went to Midview High School.

Wukie will be a junior in the fall at Notre Dame.