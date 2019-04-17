× NFL releases Cleveland Browns 2019 schedule with 4 prime-time games

CLEVELAND– The NFL released the entire 2019 season schedule Wednesday night and the Cleveland Browns landed FOUR prime-time games — the most in 11 years.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 8 – Tennessee Titans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 16 (Mon) – at New York Jets – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 3: Sept. 22 – Los Angeles Rams – 8:20 p.m./NBC

Week 4: Sept. 29 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 7 (Mon) – at San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 6: Oct. 13 – Seattle Seahawks – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 27 – at New England Patriots – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 9: Nov. 3 – at Denver Broncos – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 10: Nov. 10 – Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 11: Nov. 14 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:20 p.m./FOX-NFLN-Amazon

Week 12: Nov. 24 – Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 13: Dec. 1 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 14: Dec. 8 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 15: Dec. 15 – at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05p.m./CBS

Week 16: Dec. 22 – Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 17: Dec. 29 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

**Ticket info, here**

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! 📆 Our 2019 schedule is set. Details » https://t.co/usVpD4VT1r pic.twitter.com/CfIq4w68xb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2019

Our 2019 schedule features FOUR primetime games this season — the most for our franchise since 2008 Details » https://t.co/qztMZdS89w pic.twitter.com/cZ00vJH138 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2019

EXCLUSIVE: The exact moment GM John Dorsey got our schedule pic.twitter.com/EC1tAvMs4E — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2019

The Browns finished last season with a 7-8-1 after just one total win in the previous two years.

But there’s a lot more excitement surrounding Cleveland, thanks in part to quarterback Baker Mayfield’s record-setting rookie year. The team also added Odell Beckham Jr. to a receiving corp that already included Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.

**Read more, here**

Cleveland has not played on Monday night since 2015 or Sunday night since 2008. They beat the Jets in prime-time last season, but that was on a Thursday.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here