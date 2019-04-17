NFL releases Cleveland Browns 2019 schedule with 4 prime-time games
CLEVELAND– The NFL released the entire 2019 season schedule Wednesday night and the Cleveland Browns landed FOUR prime-time games — the most in 11 years.
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Sept. 8 – Tennessee Titans – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 2: Sept. 16 (Mon) – at New York Jets – 8:15 p.m./ESPN
Week 3: Sept. 22 – Los Angeles Rams – 8:20 p.m./NBC
Week 4: Sept. 29 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 5: Oct. 7 (Mon) – at San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 p.m./ESPN
Week 6: Oct. 13 – Seattle Seahawks – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: Oct. 27 – at New England Patriots – 4:25 p.m./CBS
Week 9: Nov. 3 – at Denver Broncos – 4:25 p.m./CBS
Week 10: Nov. 10 – Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 11: Nov. 14 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:20 p.m./FOX-NFLN-Amazon
Week 12: Nov. 24 – Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 13: Dec. 1 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 4:25 p.m./CBS
Week 14: Dec. 8 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 15: Dec. 15 – at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05p.m./CBS
Week 16: Dec. 22 – Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 17: Dec. 29 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS
The Browns finished last season with a 7-8-1 after just one total win in the previous two years.
But there’s a lot more excitement surrounding Cleveland, thanks in part to quarterback Baker Mayfield’s record-setting rookie year. The team also added Odell Beckham Jr. to a receiving corp that already included Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.
Cleveland has not played on Monday night since 2015 or Sunday night since 2008. They beat the Jets in prime-time last season, but that was on a Thursday.
More stories on the Cleveland Browns here